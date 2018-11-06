TNT’s ‘Good Behavior’ Won’t See Season Three

Drama Good Behavior has been canceled. It ran for two seasons on TNT.

Showrunner Chad Hodge shared the news on Instagram, and TNT confirmed the show’s demise. “With a heavy heart I have to let you know that Good Behavior will not return for a third season on TNT. I’ve always said I could write about Letty and Javier for 500 episodes,” Hodge said. “Their relationship and place in the world live on the edge of something unique and beautiful and I’m more proud of creating their story than anything in my TV career thus far. The experience of making Good Behavior was also the best of my career. Collaborating with Michelle Dockery, Juan Diego Botto and the entire cast… with pilot director Charlotte Sieling, producing director Mikkel Nørgaard, and all the episodic directors… with Blake Crouch and the writers… with my producing partners Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements… with our kick-ass creative team and crew… we were one family making this show and it was better because of every person who donated their creative lifeblood. You can see it on display in every episode currently streaming on Hulu. To our fans… our incredible fans around the world: THANK YOU.”

Hodge included a bonus scene for fans of the series. “So just know that Letty and Javier are out there somewhere… living their best lives (eh probably not lol),” he added.

The show is about a con artist named Letty, played by Michelle Dockery, who is fresh out of prison and using her wiles to get by.

Besides Dockery, Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney and Lusia Strus are in the cast.