TNT Orders Cooking Competition Series From Mark Burnett
TNT has ordered a cooking competition series from Mark Burnett.
On the Menu (working title) will have amateur cooks work with professional chefs in different areas of the American food business (stadium concessions, restaurant) with the winning dish being added to the menu for viewers to try.
TNT has ordered 10 episodes to premiere next year.
The series will be produced by Burnett's One Three Media.
