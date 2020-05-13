TNT Gives ‘Snowpiercer’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 10).

On the strength of 242.8 million TV ad impressions, a promo for TNT’s original series Snowpiercer is No. 1, rising from second place last time.

Traditional broadcasters are entirely absent from our top 5, as cable nets promote shows that involve adventures both large and small — Discovery’s Bering Sea Gold, Food Network’s Amy Schumer Learns to Cook and HGTV’s Celebrity IOU — while Nickelodeon entertains and educates the kiddies with a Team Umizoomi-themed promo for sister brand Noggin.

Notably, the Bering Sea Gold promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (143) in our ranking, getting 43% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).