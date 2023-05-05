TNT Debuts Second Season of ‘Rich & Shameles$’ True Crime Series on May 7

TNT will launch the second season of its true crime anthology series Rich & Shameles$ on Sunday (May 7).

The series, which documents the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany wealth in the world of sports, will open its sophomore campaign with a look at the financial ups and downs of controversial NBA champion and All-Star Dennis Rodman, said the network. Rich & Shameles$ premieres Sunday after TNT’s NBA playoffs coverage.

Other episodes in the series explore stories surrounding WWE superstar Hulk Hogan, former NFL linebacker Eric Naposki, and late NBA star Lorenzen Wright, said TNT.