TNT Debuts Second Season of ‘Rich & Shameles$’ True Crime Series on May 7
Dennis Rodman, Lorenzen Wright, Hulk Hogan profiled in anthology series
TNT will launch the second season of its true crime anthology series Rich & Shameles$ on Sunday (May 7).
The series, which documents the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany wealth in the world of sports, will open its sophomore campaign with a look at the financial ups and downs of controversial NBA champion and All-Star Dennis Rodman, said the network. Rich & Shameles$ premieres Sunday after TNT’s NBA playoffs coverage.
Also: Star Power Drives TNT’s NHL, NBA Playoff Ratings Push, Says WBD’s Craig Barry (Q&A)
Other episodes in the series explore stories surrounding WWE superstar Hulk Hogan, former NFL linebacker Eric Naposki, and late NBA star Lorenzen Wright, said TNT.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.