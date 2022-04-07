‘TMZ Hip Hop’ to Debut in 10 Fox Markets

TMZ Hip Hop is coming to Fox-owned stations in 10 major markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Phoenix and Minneapolis.

The show – which will be hosted by a panel composed of Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia Luciette, Rodney Rika and Tonio Skits – debuts Monday, April 11 and will run for four weeks.

“TMZ Hip Hop is long overdue, and yet, right on time. We’re on the heels of what I’d argue is one of hip hop’s biggest pop culture moments – Dr. Dre’s incredible Super Bowl halftime show – which reminded the world how much the genre is beloved,” executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said in a statement. “The fact is, it’s been that way for 30, almost 40 years … so, it’s beyond time for a show all about the personalities who’ve made hip hop a worldwide phenomenon. And, I have to say … this group loves talking about it, they have a lot of fun.”

Besides mothership TMZ, TMZ also produces TMZ Live, which airs on Fox-owned stations and some affiliates across the country. Last September, Fox acquired TMZ from WarnerMedia in a $50 million deal.

Over the years, TMZ has produced spin-offs, such as TMZ Sports, which airs weekdays on Fox Sports 1, and prime-time specials and series, such as TMZ Investigates: Tiger King -- What Really Went Down? and OBJECTified, a 10-episode interview series that aired on the Fox News Channel.

TMZ Hip Hop is produced by TMZ Studios. Latibeaudiere is executive producer and Trent Clark and Jess Fusco serve as co-executive producers.