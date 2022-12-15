TLC To Launch 'MILF Manor' Dating Series in January
Reality series debuts January 15
TLC in January will debut a new dating series featuring single women in their 40s, 50s and 60s looking for love.
The series, MILF Manor, debuts January 15 and will follow eight confident and strong-minded women who travel to a paradise manor in Mexico for the chance at lasting romance.
According to TLC, tensions run high when the eight women and eight young hunks come together. Each episode features challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it's time to leave the manor. Chemistry, jealousy, and drama keep the manor steamy, according to the network.
MILF Manor is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Spun Gold. Discovery Plus will provide same day streaming of each premiere episode, according to the network. ■
