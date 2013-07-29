TiVo Research Shows Netflix Not Eating Into Linear TV

Netflix

households watch as much traditional TV as other households, according to new

data from TiVo Research and Analytics.





The research

would appear to contradict the widespread conclusion that Netflix and its

successful move into original programming with shows like House of Cards and Arrested

Development is a threat to traditional network TV programmers.





TiVo says that

in looking at nearly 10,000 of its subscribers, there was no significant

difference in the amount of traditional TV viewing between the self-reported

Netflix and non-Netflix households. Neither group differed from the overall TV

viewing population.





In the TiVo

survey, 57% said they subscribe to Netflix and 18% had watched House of Cards. Netflix has declined to

provide viewer data on its shows. TiVo says 50% of those surveyed also

subscribe to Amazon Prime and 18% to Hulu Plus, with 8% subscribing to all

three.





TiVo said that

Netflix households are heavier viewers of premium dramas, with homes that saw House of Cards also watching 85% more

HBO than non-Netflix households. Similarly, Showtime's Homeland was watched 125% more in homes that viewed House of Cards than in homes that don't

have Netflix.





"Our

data show that Netflix is not currently a substitute for traditional

television, but offers a way for TV lovers to watch more of the kinds of

programs they love," Mark Lieberman, CEO of TRA, said in a statement. "The

future of television may tell a different story, but as of today we've found

that the Netflix subscribers in our study are not watching less traditional

TV."