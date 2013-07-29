TiVo Research Shows Netflix Not Eating Into Linear TV
Netflix
households watch as much traditional TV as other households, according to new
data from TiVo Research and Analytics.
The research
would appear to contradict the widespread conclusion that Netflix and its
successful move into original programming with shows like House of Cards and Arrested
Development is a threat to traditional network TV programmers.
TiVo says that
in looking at nearly 10,000 of its subscribers, there was no significant
difference in the amount of traditional TV viewing between the self-reported
Netflix and non-Netflix households. Neither group differed from the overall TV
viewing population.
In the TiVo
survey, 57% said they subscribe to Netflix and 18% had watched House of Cards. Netflix has declined to
provide viewer data on its shows. TiVo says 50% of those surveyed also
subscribe to Amazon Prime and 18% to Hulu Plus, with 8% subscribing to all
three.
TiVo said that
Netflix households are heavier viewers of premium dramas, with homes that saw House of Cards also watching 85% more
HBO than non-Netflix households. Similarly, Showtime's Homeland was watched 125% more in homes that viewed House of Cards than in homes that don't
have Netflix.
"Our
data show that Netflix is not currently a substitute for traditional
television, but offers a way for TV lovers to watch more of the kinds of
programs they love," Mark Lieberman, CEO of TRA, said in a statement. "The
future of television may tell a different story, but as of today we've found
that the Netflix subscribers in our study are not watching less traditional
TV."
