TiVo Names Content Manager

Tara Maitra has been named to the newly created post of VP and general manager of content services for TiVo, reporting to Edward Lichty, VP, corporate development.

Maitra is charged with developing unique content for broadband and relationships with content companies.

Previously, Maitra served as senior director of content development at Comcast, responsible for day-to-day operations of Select on Demand.

Maitra has the general manager gig down cold. Prior to Comcast, she was executive VP/general manager of Primedia Digital Video, and before that she held posts at NBC including VP/general manager of CNBC/Dow Jones Business Video.

Based in Alviso, Calif., TiVo developed the first commercially available digital video recorder.