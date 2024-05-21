TiVo Launches Ad Platform TiVo One For Audience-Based Campaigns

TiVo, a division of Xperi Inc., said it introduced TiVo One an ad platform designed to optimize audience-based campaigns across multiple screens and devices, including in-car players.

TiVo is trying to build an independent TV platform. Its TV operating system has been adopted by a handful of smart TV makers. It has also rolled out TiVo Broadband and DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo.

“As a key element of our long-term strategy for the independent media platform, offering a variety of ways to optimally engage with audiences is essential. Whether that be through our smart TV offerings or connected car solutions, partners leveraging our innovative solutions can ensure we’re committed to delivering value and driving sustainable growth,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “By fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes choice, personalization and seamless integration across platforms, we aim to redefine how audiences engage with content in today’s dynamic environment.”

TiVo One is a cross-screen marketing solution that can help brands optimize their ad campaigns, analyze customer attribution across different channels and devices, and gain valuable insights into which devices and distribution platforms drive maximum engagement, TiVo said.

Features including cross-platform and global reach, enhanced graphics to big brands maximum impact and engagement, precision targeting and advanced measurement.

TiVo One initially plans to offer a “Homepage Ad,” enabling brands to amplify their message with targeted data-driven advertising.

"As a long-term partner of TiVo, we look forward to being part of this next evolution of their omnichannel platform, TiVo One,” said Mike Laband, senior VP, platform revenue at Magnite. “Providing buyers with unified access to inventory across every screen in a streamlined, efficient way is key and TiVo does so on a global scale with unique inventory. We are eager to continue innovating with the TiVo team to enhance results for consumers and brands.”