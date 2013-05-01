Time Warner Profits Gain in First Quarter

Time Warner reported a big gain in

earnings despite lower ad revenue at its cable network unit.

First-quarter net income was $729

million, or 77 cents a share, up 25% from $583 million, or 60 cents a share, a

year ago.

Revenues were $6.9 billion, flat

from a year ago.

Revenues were below expectations,

but earnings were better than forecast by Wall Street. Analyst Marci Ryvicker of Wells Fargo said

the earnings improvement "was driven mostly by operations expense control."

"We're off to a strong start in

2013, making us even more confident in our full-year outlook," CEO Jeff Bewkes

said in a statement. "These results reflect the ongoing strength of our

content, particularly in television."

At Time Warner's Network group,

which includes Turner Broadcasting and HBO, operating income increased 11% to

$125 million. Revenues rose 3% to $3.7 billion.

Ad revenues were down 1%, despite

higher pricing at Turner's entertainment networks partly because of the timing

of the NCCA Men's Basketball Tournament and declines at the news network due to

lower demand.

Subscription revenues were up 5%

and content revenues were up 4%.

Tuna

Amobi, analyst for Standard & Poor's Capital IQ, said the company beat Wall

Street estimates for earnings. He added that the company affirmed its low double-digit

earnings per share growth target for 2013, "with pending spin off plans for

publishing unit still seen enhancing its long-term growth profile."