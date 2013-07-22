Time Warner Names Averill New CFO

Time Warner has named Howard Averill to be its new CFO

effective Jan. 1, 2014, whencurrent CFO John Martin becomes CEO of the company's Turner Broadcasting

System unit.





Averill is CFO of Time Warner's Time Inc. magazine

publishing unit, which is being spun off. He also oversees Time Inc.'s consumer

marketing businesses.





"Howard has been an exemplary leader and a stabilizing force

at Time Inc., through a period of tremendous change," Time Warner CEO Jeff

Bewkes said in a statement. "His financial acumen, sound judgment and broad

understanding of our businesses will be an asset to Time Warner's management

team and our company."





Before joining Time Inc. in 2007, Averill was executive VP

and CFP at NBC Universal Television. Prior to that he was with ITT/Sheraton,

Pepsi-Cola Co. and Arthur Andersen & Co.





Last

week, Martin was named to succeed Phil Kent as CEO of Turner. Kent will

continue as chairman of the company into 2014.



Time Warner also announced on Monday that former

Time Warner executive Joseph A. Ripp will return to the company as CEO of Time

Inc. to replace Laura Lang, who, according to Time Warner, told the company

that she did not want to continue in the role following the spin-off.