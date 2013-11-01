Time Warner Cable Increases Sprout Distribution

Time Warner Cable agreed to expand its distribution of Comcast's Sprout network, raising the pre-school children's channel's penetration to 60 million homes.

The new carriage will make Sprout available in New York and Los Angeles, plus smaller markets including Orlando, Fla.; Syracuse, Rochester and Albany, N.Y.; Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Corpus Christi, Texas; Honolul, Hawaii and Kansas City, Mo.

"We're delighted to increase our distribution of Sprout for our customers with pre-school children," Andrew Rosenberg, senior VP, content acquisition for Time Warner Cable, said in a statement. "It's valuable programming for our customers and their families, and we look forward to making it available across our footprint."

"We have such strong momentum as we hit this important distribution milestone of 60 million homes," said Sandy Wax, president, Sprout. "It's such a great opportunity for us to expand our partnership with Time Warner Cable and broaden our distribution as we maintain our commitment to creating the very best original content and delivering it to preschoolers and their families."