Tiffany Haddish, James Corden, Sarah Silverman On Board For Seth Rogen’s ‘Hilarity for Charity’ on Netflix

Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, James Corden, The Muppets, Post Malone, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Che and Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious are among the notable names appearing at Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen’s sixth annual Hilarity for Charity (HFC) event, which will stream on Netflix in April.

The event films Saturday, March 24 at The Hollywood Palladium.

It is Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen’s sixth annual Hilarity for Charity event, and the first time it will be televised.

“We started the Los Angeles variety show six years ago in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, a disease that has touched so many families including my own. Our goal is to educate a younger audience and ultimately create the next generation of advocates for the cause,” said HFC co-founder Lauren Miller Rogen, who is married to Seth. “I am so thrilled to be able to share this year’s show with an even larger audience through our partnership with Netflix and am proud to have them as a partner.”

Rogen’s TV work includes Freaks and Geeks and he’s an executive producer on AMC’s Preacher and Hulu’s Future Man. His films include The 40-Year-Old Virgin,Superbad and Knocked Up.