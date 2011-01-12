Three More Seasons For CBS's 'Big Bang Theory'
CBS has renewed The
Big Bang Theory for three more years, keeping the Warner Bros. comedy on
the air through the 2013-14 season.
Currently in its fourth season, Big Bang Theory moved from Mondays to Thursdays this fall, becoming
the night's top series and establishing a new night of comedy for the network
with $#*! My Dad Says.
"It doesn't take a theoretical physicist to see why
this show is a BIG part of our comedy future," said CBS Entertainment
President Nina Tassler, in a statement. "From ratings to critical
acclaim to pop culture buzz, it's struck a chord on all levels. The creative
genius of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and the on-camera talents of an amazing
young ensemble have created a comedy that will entertain viewers for a long
time."
Big Bang averages
a 4.7 adults 18-49 rating and 13.9 million viewers, according to CBS.
