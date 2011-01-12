Three More Seasons For CBS's 'Big Bang Theory'

CBS has renewed The

Big Bang Theory for three more years, keeping the Warner Bros. comedy on

the air through the 2013-14 season.

Currently in its fourth season, Big Bang Theory moved from Mondays to Thursdays this fall, becoming

the night's top series and establishing a new night of comedy for the network

with $#*! My Dad Says.

"It doesn't take a theoretical physicist to see why

this show is a BIG part of our comedy future," said CBS Entertainment

President Nina Tassler, in a statement. "From ratings to critical

acclaim to pop culture buzz, it's struck a chord on all levels. The creative

genius of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and the on-camera talents of an amazing

young ensemble have created a comedy that will entertain viewers for a long

time."

Big Bang averages

a 4.7 adults 18-49 rating and 13.9 million viewers, according to CBS.