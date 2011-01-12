Trending

Three More Seasons For CBS's 'Big Bang Theory'

CBS has renewed The
Big Bang Theory for three more years, keeping the Warner Bros. comedy on
the air through the 2013-14 season.

Currently in its fourth season, Big Bang Theory moved from Mondays to Thursdays this fall, becoming
the night's top series and establishing a new night of comedy for the network
with $#*! My Dad Says.

"It doesn't take a theoretical physicist to see why
this show is a BIG part of our comedy future," said CBS Entertainment
President Nina Tassler, in a statement. "From ratings to critical
acclaim to pop culture buzz, it's struck a chord on all levels. The creative
genius of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and the on-camera talents of an amazing
young ensemble have created a comedy that will entertain viewers for a long
time."

Big Bang averages
a 4.7 adults 18-49 rating and 13.9 million viewers, according to CBS.