Thompson Named GM at WSAV

Debbi Thompson has been named VP and general manager at WSAV Savannah, a Media General-owned NBC affiliate. She joined the station as general sales manager in 2005.

"Debbi is a talented leader with proven experience in revenue generation," said Media General Augusta/Savannah/Charleston Group Leader Rick Lipps. "Her passion and knowledge of the local community will help drive WSAV to continued success."