This Iconic Hip Hop Couple Navigates Their Split in New WE tv Series Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Third season of 'Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ Debuts Aug. 18
WE tv has dropped a new trailer for the third season of its reality series Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, which debuts Aug. 18 on the network.
The new season of the series finds hip hop power couple Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera dealing with their recent divorce as they navigate through co-parenting and new life changes, according to the network.
Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is executive produced by Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, Jauquin Malphurs, Datari Turner and Debra Antney.
