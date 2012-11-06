Third Quarter Earnings Down for Discovery

Updated: 4:12 p.m. ET

Discovery Communications' third-quarter profits were lower

than a year ago, when the company signed a big streaming deal with Netflix.

Net income fell to $205 million, or 57 cents a share, from

$237 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago. In addition to the Netflix deal,

Discovery was also hurt by foreign exchange swings and increased losses at

equity investments including the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Revenues dipped slightly to $1.08 billion, with U.S.

revenues dropping 4%, more than offsetting a 7% gain in international revenues.

Discovery CFO Andy Warren told analysts on the company's

earnings call that while OWN's losses were higher in the quarter, they were

non-cash losses. Part of OWN's losses resulted from higher marketing spending, but that spending

paid off in a 60% increase in ratings during the quarter, Warren said.

"The second part the losses that flowed through our other

income line were content write-offs at OWN as the new content is performing so

well, we're just writing off some of the library product."

Warren added that as OWN's performance improves, Discovery

has to pour less money into the channel and expects to invest less in it in

2012 than it did in 2011.

"Clearly the business is performing better than we had hoped"

when Discovery forecast OWN would break even in the second half of 2013,"

Warren said. "We're right in line with, again, if not better than we had thought.

Discovery also said it was less optimistic about its revenue

for 2012, lowering its full year guidance for revenue.

Discovery now expects total revenue to be between $4.475

billion and $4.525 billion, partly because of the sale of its Creative Sound

Services unit, which generated $75 million in revenue but was profit neutral

according to Warren. In February it said it expected revenue to be between

$4.450 billion and $4.575 billion.

Discovery also said it expects operating income before

depreciation and amortization to be between $2.125 billion and $2.15 billion, compared

to its earlier guidance of $2.050 and $2.15 billion. It expects net income of

$975 million to $1.025 billion vs. a $975 million to $1.075 billion range.

Free cash flow is still expected to be about $1 billion for

2012, Warren said.

After ramping up program spending in 2012, next year, Warren

said, Discovery will have a $50 million to $60 million increase in content

expense next year as it amortizes the content. Warren said Discovery expects to

growth in programming spending to slow in 2013. In both years, spending growth

will be in the double-digit range.

Adjusted income at Discovery's U.S. Networks group increased

2% to $386 million. The company said that operating expenses were down 13%.

Revenues dropped 4% compared to the year ago quarter, when the company realized

gains from an extended and expanded licensing agreement to stream programming.

"Advertising revenues grew 7% to $343 million as ratings and

prices rose. Advertising this quarter was negatively impacted by the Olympics

as well as our soft July ratings," Warren said. "Current ad market trends continue to be

encouraging with sustained double-digit scatter pricing on top of the gains we

garnered during this year's upfront negotiations. We have seen some pockets of

softness with regard to volume but the overall environment remains relatively

healthy." He said volume has picked up since early October, when sales were

slow.

"The domestic advertising market it feels quite strong now,"

added CEO David Zaslav. "There was a period for about two weeks where the

pricing was there, but the volume wasn't there. We did hold price, but the

volume has come back and the price is still more than double-digit over high

double-digit over upfront and so we're feeling good about that domestically."

Total distribution revenue fell 14% to $300 million.

"Higher rates and subscriber growth primarily from networks carried on the

digital tier were more than offset by revenues from an extended and expanded

licensing agreement in the third quarter of 2011," the company said in its

earnings announcement. "Excluding licensing revenues, distribution

revenues grew 5% compared with the third quarter a year ago."

Income at Discovery's international networks was up 11% to $173

million. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, income was up 16%.

Overall, Discovery's results were below Wall Street

expectations.

Todd Juenger of Bernstein Research said the surprises could

be grouped in two buckets.

Some were operational, including an international

advertising revenue drop because of the Olympics and OWN's losses. "The

operational surprises were one-time (and furthermore, OWN was non-cash) and do

not affect the growth profile of the business going forward," Juenger said.

The other surprises involved management decisions, including

the sale of Creative Sound Services and a tax restructuring.

"The management decisions sacrifice some short-term earnings

(tax) and/or revenue (CSS) but will improve the growth and profitability going

forward," Juenger said.