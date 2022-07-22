These Are The Trailers TV Networks, Streamers Are Showcasing at San Diego Comic-Com

The San Diego Comic-Com International Convention on Thursday (July 21) debuted its first in-person gathering since 2019 due to the pandemic, with more than 100,000 people expected to attend the four-day event. The convention will showcase some of the most highly-anticipated television and film content.

Along with executive and talent-based panels, television and streaming services such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, AMC, Paramount Plus, Netflix and FX will feature trailers from some of TV's most successful shows.

Below is a select sampling of TV show videos presented during Comic-Com and will be updated throughout the convention's four-day run (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised:)

Disney Plus's National Treasure: Edge Of History

Disney Channel's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Paramount Plus' Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Nickelodeon's The Tidal Zone