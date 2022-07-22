These Are The Trailers TV Networks, Streamers Are Showcasing at San Diego Comic-Com
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Disney Plus, Netflix, FX to roll out show videos, panels during July 21-24 Comic-Con convention
The San Diego Comic-Com International Convention on Thursday (July 21) debuted its first in-person gathering since 2019 due to the pandemic, with more than 100,000 people expected to attend the four-day event. The convention will showcase some of the most highly-anticipated television and film content.
Along with executive and talent-based panels, television and streaming services such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, AMC, Paramount Plus, Netflix and FX will feature trailers from some of TV's most successful shows.
Below is a select sampling of TV show videos presented during Comic-Com and will be updated throughout the convention's four-day run (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised:)
Disney Plus's National Treasure: Edge Of History
Disney Channel's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Paramount Plus' Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Nickelodeon's The Tidal Zone
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
