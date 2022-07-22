These Are The Trailers TV Networks, Streamers Are Showcasing at San Diego Comic-Com

Disney Plus, Netflix, FX to roll out show videos, panels during July 21-24 Comic-Con convention

A view of the atmosphere at the 2022 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images (Emma McIntyre))

The San Diego Comic-Com International Convention on Thursday (July 21) debuted  its first in-person gathering since 2019 due to the pandemic, with more than 100,000 people expected to attend the four-day event. The convention will showcase some of the most highly-anticipated television and film content. 

Along with executive and talent-based panels, television and streaming services such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, AMC, Paramount Plus, Netflix and FX will feature trailers from some of TV's most successful shows.

Below is a select sampling of TV show videos presented during Comic-Com and will be updated throughout the convention's four-day run (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised:)

Disney Plus's National Treasure: Edge Of History 

 

Disney Channel's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 

Paramount Plus' Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Nickelodeon's The Tidal Zone

R. Thomas Umstead
