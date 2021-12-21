'The Witcher' Cast Spell on Viewers - Netflix Global Top 10

The second season of Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher captured more than 142.4 million hours of viewing globally in just three days, making it the most viewed movie or TV show on Netflix's global platform last week.

Netflix debuted all eight Season 2 episodes of The Witcher on Dec. 17. The only English-language TV series that even came remotely close to its viewing performance was The Witcher Season 1, which captured nearly 49.2 million viewing hours worldwide.

As far as locally produced Netflix TV series for Dec. 13-19, Season 5 of Spanish crime thriller Money Heist cooled a bit from its previous incendiary premiere week, but still led non-English-language Netflix shows last week with just over 55 million viewing hours.

The Unforgivable, the bleak movie starring Sandra Bullock as an ex con, was the No. 1 English-language film for the second straight week, capturing over 74.4 million streaming hours from Dec. 13-19.

And Mexican youth drama Anonymously Yours was Netflix's top non-English-language film last week, garnering just over 12 million viewing hours.

