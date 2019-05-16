‘The Tick’ Canceled on Amazon

The Tick has been cancelled on Amazon Prime. Season two began April 5. Ben Edlund created the series, about an offbeat superhero.

Peter Serafinowicz plays the main character. Also in the cast are Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez and Scott Speiser.

Edlund shared the news on Twitter: “I'm sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with @TheTickTV,” said @ben_edlund. “I'm not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series.”

Season one premiered in August 2017.

Variety previously reported The Tick’s demise.

A different series about The Tick, also called The Tick, ran on Fox in 2001-2002.