‘The Spiderwick Chronicles,’ ‘Conan O’Brian Must Go’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (April 15-21)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting on streaming and cable services
The Roku Channel's fantasy series The Spiderwick Chronicles and former late night host Conan O'Brien's return to the small screen leads the list of original shows premiering this week.
The Spiderwick Chronicles, based on the children's book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, debuts April 19 and follows the Grace Family, whose move into their family's ancestral home unveils hidden mysteries as well as a secret, fantastical world around them, according to Roku. The eight-part series stars Christian Slater, Joy Bryant, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Daniels and Mychala Lee.
Max's Conan O'Brien Must Go reality series stars the former Conan late-night show as he travels to remote places to visit people who have appeared on his based on his Conan Without Borders travel specials and his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. All four episodes of the series debut on April 18.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 15-21. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
April 15, The Stranger (movie), Hulu
April 16, An American Bombing: The Road to April 19 (documentary), HBO
April 17, Under the Bridge (drama), Hulu
April 18, Dinner With Parents (comedy), Amazon Freevee
April 18, The Upshaws (returning series), Netflix
April 19, The Barnes Bunch (documentary series), WE tv
April 19, Jane (returning series), Apple TV plus
April 19, The Never Ever Mets (reality series), OWN
April 21, The Jinx-Part Two (documentary series), HBO
April 21, Secrets of the Octopus (documentary), Nat Geo
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.