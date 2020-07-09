The Osbournes Hunt for Ghosts on Travel Channel

Travel Channel will premiere The Osbournes Want to Believe, with Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne investigating paranormal happenings, Aug. 2. “They might be known as the first family of darkness, but when it comes to the paranormal, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, are borderline skeptics. Determined to turn them fully to the other side, Jack reunites with Ozzy and Sharon to share the craziest, most jaw-dropping videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera,” said Travel Channel.

“My parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural,” said Jack. “I’m convinced they just haven’t seen enough evidence, so I’m making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences. My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly. It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!”

During each hour-long episode, Jack will reveal a series of paranormal clips to his parents. The couple will review, and critique, the clips. “Not ones to shy away from honesty and humor, there’s no shortage of fun, antics and lively commentary in the Osbourne screening room,” said Travel.

The Osbournes ran for four seasons on MTV, wrapping in 2005.

The Osbournes Want to Believe is produced by Meetinghouse Productions. For Meetinghouse Productions, the executive producers are Elaine White and Jason Cilo. For Travel Channel, it is Ron Simon.