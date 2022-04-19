‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Debuts on Hulu June 2
Seth MacFarlane space dramedy sets up new base after two seasons on Fox
Seth MacFarlane space series The Orville has been renamed The Orville: New Horizons with its move to Hulu. The sci fi comedy-drama debuts on the streaming network June 2.
The show debuted on Fox in 2017 and had two seasons on that network.
Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own relationships.
The cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman and Jessica Szohr.
Inspired by Star Trek, The Orville: New Horizons was created and written by MacFarlane. It is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith are executive producers.
MacFarlane’s shows include Family Guy and American Dad! ■
