'The Night Agent' Poised for 4th Best All-Time Debut -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for April

Shawn Ryan-produced spy thriller The Night Agent finished as the most watched show on Netflix for a fourth straight week, garnering just over 90 million hours of total streaming from April 10-16.

The Night Agent finished last week with 605.6 million accumulated streaming hours since its March 23 debut, placing its first-four-week performance No. 6 all time among Netflix English-language TV shows.

By April 20, the end of Netflix's first-28-days-of-release accounting period, The Night Agent will likely surpass both seasons of Bridgerton to rank No. 4 all-time, behind last summer's mega-watched Jeffrey Dahmer limited series.

Meanwhile, Beef, the road-rage-themed dramedy pitting Walking Dead star Steven Yeun against Ali Wong, seems to have found an audience in week 2, more than doubling its viewership to 70.4 million viewing hours.

And live-streaming technical difficulties experienced Sunday by Netflix for its live reunion of the season 4 cast of reality show Love Is Blind limited the viewership to 41.3 million streaming hours.

