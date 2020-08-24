‘The News with Shepard Smith’ Starts on CNBC Sept. 30

The News with Shepard Smith, anchored by the former Fox News Channel anchor, premieres on CNBC Sept. 30. The live, hour-long program starts at 7 p.m. It will be produced at CNBC headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Smith spent 23 years at Fox News Channel, where he was chief news anchor. He joined CNBC July 13 as chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor.

“The News with Shepard Smith will deliver the day’s news that goes well beyond headlines and political punditry,” said Dan Colarusso, CNBC’s senior VP of business news. “We are going to tell stories and show images that make sense of an increasingly complicated world.”

CNBC described The News as “providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories. Featuring on-the-ground reporting from around the globe, The News with Shepard Smith will go beyond the headlines to give its viewers sharp context into the world around them in real-time.”

Sanford Cannold is senior executive producer and Sally Ramirez joins CNBC as executive producer of the program. Cannold has spent more than 19 years at CNBC. Ramirez comes to CNBC from KHOU Houston, where she was executive news director.

“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast,” said Shepard Smith. “From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers.”