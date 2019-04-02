‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Begins on MTV June 24

MTV docuseries The Hills: New Beginnings starts Monday, June 24. Based on reality series The Hills, which aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010, New Beginnings reunites original cast members and tosses in some newcomers, “as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success,” said MTV.

The show will premiere in the U.S. before rolling out across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton join the cast. Lee is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. An actress, Barton’s work includes The O.C. and Once and Again.

They will join original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port for the show. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the series.

The Hills: New Beginnings is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKt_OUuvJfw[/embed]