The Grammys on CBS Jan. 26

The Grammys happen on CBS Jan. 26. Alicia Keys hosts, as she did last year. It is the 62nd running of the Grammys, which happens at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The telecast runs 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET. Ken Ehrlich exec produces the event with Ben Winston.

Keys has 15 Grammys to her name. “Alicia Keys is the ultimate musically credible MC and talent who brings everything you’d want to hosting big event television,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “Alicia 2019 raised the bar to the next level, and I have no doubt Alicia 2020 will take Music’s Biggest Night to all new heights.”

Presenters include Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and Ava DuVernay.

Performers include Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Gwen Stefani.

Keys said she did hesitate when she was asked to come back as host. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me,” she said. “Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

AEG Ehrlich Ventures produces the event.