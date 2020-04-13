‘The Amazing Race’ Starts on CBS May 20

A new season of competition series The Amazing Race begins on CBS May 20. The season starts with a two-hour episode.

The premiere comes a week after the season 40 finale of Survivor.

“When Survivor wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we’re excited to schedule another signature reality series, The Amazing Race, to step seamlessly into the time period,” said Noriko Kelley, executive VP, program planning & scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

Eleven teams compete in The Amazing Race, with host Phil Keoghan starting things off at the Hollywood Bowl. Destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil.

The Amazing Race is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers.