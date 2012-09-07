Tennis Channel CEO Says It's Not About Commercials, It's About Brand Integration

(This article, with an excerpted Q&A, is reprinted

with permission from NYSportsJournalism.com)





Ken Solomon, chairman and CEO for the Tennis Channel, is the

first to admit that back in 2003, the idea of a cable network devoted 24/7 to

the sport did not find much love. But nearly ten years later, consider it

advantage, Tennis Channel, for building a home that airs tournaments which

previously had been unavailable to a national audience and for creating a

multi-media platform with the ability to showcase the players, businesses and

lifestyle that comprise the tennis universe.





Tennis Channel, based in Santa Monica, Calif., was launched

in May 2003 and is currently making plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Ownership includes several private equity firms, sports marketing firm IMG and

minority investors including tennis icons Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.





Among others, Tennis Channel has telecast rights to

the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open), Australian

Open, the Emirates Airline U.S. Open Series, ATP Masters Series, WTA Tour

championship competitions, Davis Cup and Fed Cup by BNP Paribas and the Hyundai

Hopman Cup.





Tennis Channel says it is currently available in 34 million

homes nationwide via nine of the top 10 multi-system operators (MSOs) and

Verizon FiOS TV, and has a national footprint via DirecTV and DISH Network.

Tennis Channel also will be part of the programming on ClearVision, an airport

TV network from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings scheduled to debut this fall.





In July, following a three-year dispute, the Federal

Communications Commission ruled that Comcast Corp. had knowingly limited Tennis

Channel's availability in the Comcast system by relegating it to a payment tier

that reached just three million of Comcast's 22 million-plus households. The

FCC said that Comcast had to add the Tennis Channel to an additional 18 million

households that subscribe to Comcast cable service (as well as pay Tennis

Channel more each year for its programming). Comcast appealed the decision and,

on Aug. 25, was granted a stay by the Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.,

which is still in effect.





But that situation did not deter Tennis Channel from

blanketing the final Major of the year with wall-to-wall coverage. By the end

of the 2012 U.S. Open on Sept. 9, Tennis Channel will have aired nearly 245

hours of coverage during the two-week event, with more than 70 hours of live

coverage and some 30 original hours of such shows as U.S. Open Tonight

and Breakfast at the Open.





Tennis Channel's on-air team includes Jim Courier, Bill

Macatee, Mary Carillo, Martina Navratilova, Tracy Austin and Lindsay Davenport.





Solomon has more than 20 years of experience in cable, new

media, TV production, distribution and advertising through executive positions

at Universal Television, DreamWorks, News Corp. and Scripps. Solomon spoke

with NYSportsJournalism.com about the growth of the sport, tennis marketing and

the outlook for Tennis Channel as it nears its 10th anniversary.



What is your

opinion about the game of tennis in 2012?

The game has evolved. Simultaneously, awareness of the game has evolved

regarding the way it's staged. Without patting ourselves on the back too much,

the way we are able to bring the game to people has made it more accessible. So

what we are living through now is a player, fan and business renaissance of

tennis. And that's not just me saying it. The Wall Street Journal called it the top sport in the

world. USA Today has said it. It's obviously reaching a new zenith.



How would you

describe the state of marketing at Tennis Channel, and how does that reflect on

the state of business in the sport itself?

More doors are opening and partners want to be more creative. Our strategy

is to be integrated. It is rare that you are able to start from whole cloth a

new media platform that has on it something as powerful as the entire sport of

tennis. We start in January with the road to the Australian Open and end in

December with the year-end finals. So we have everything. The Davis Cup. The

WTA. The ATP. All four Grand Slams. Every top-rated tournament. Last year, the

top-rated men and women played live 629 times on Tennis Channel. And that's

before you get to the encore performances. So when we start discussions about

marketing partnerships, that's what it is about.



Historically,

commercials were the foundation around which marketing campaigns were built.

But how is Tennis Channel using its access to multimedia platforms to drive

marketing and partnership deals?

It's not about commercials. Those are the last things. It's how do we work

with brands that are authentic to the sport, that speak to the growth of the

sport and what the sport is about. How do we integrate them fully into live

coverage, into original content, into short-form and specials, into on-site and

social media. And how do we do it organically so that it becomes a benefit and

resource for the fan, instead of an intrusion. And that's where you get the

magic. Whether it's IBM, because they â€˜power' the Grand Slams and we do four

different specials about how that works; or LaCoste, where we do short-form

pieces that wrap into the production of French Open Tonight, which is

sponsored by LaCoste, where we interview the best players. And it works for

them because they are a sponsor of the French Open and a year-round sponsor of

the sport. There is no end to that.



How important is it

that players such as Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova and Serena and Venus

Williams have their own rosters of marketing partners?

Tennis players are among the biggest celebrities around. According to Forbes,

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are among the most powerful celebrities in the

world [on a Top 50 list that includes Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Steven

Spielberg and Jay-Z]. Forbes lists Maria Sharapova as the highest-paid

female athlete in the world. Roger Federer has created his own brand. And we

can organically integrate that into our programming. Roger Federer has a

relationship with Credit Suisse, and he goes to Hawaii to do an education

program for the Roger Federer Foundation. We are there with them creating

content and facilitating that to bring it to life. Putting that piece in the

middle of a Federer match at the U.S. Open and have it told by Jim Courier or

Martina Navratilova or Bill Macatee. That makes an impact.



How do you find a

balance between expanding partner activation and not intruding into the game

itself?

You never want to take away from the fan or viewer experience. It is

something about which we and our partners are very aware. Signage is one

component, the on-court live component, which is separate and apart from media.

It's a wonderful thing to have sight lines; it's very important. It's of great

value, for example, to be on that back wall [along the court which is

constantly on TV]. But the way that marketers take that to the next level, in

the mind of consumers, is through activation. It's great to see [your brand] on

a space on the wall. But if you are not activating, you are not bringing it to

life.



Which companies

understand how to activate around tennis?

There are many that we work with. Chase has [signage] at the U.S. Open, but

what brings it to life is understanding that Chase has a new program that

enables their customers to gain easier access to the things that they want. And

the kinds of customers that they have happen to be the same kind of customers

who watch tennis and the Tennis Channel. It's pretty organic. The back wall is

not our province. That belongs to the event itself. Our province is to lift and

add dimension that. And there is no limit to that. If you do something organic

and with authenticity in terms of mixing sponsorship brands and content on-air,

people will thank you for it because it provides them with information and it's

not an intrusion.



Has it been at all

detrimental that American-born men are struggling to reach the top-ranked spots

in the world?

There was a point not long ago when American men were at the top -- Pete

Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier -- and before them players such as John McEnroe

and Jimmy Connors. So in some ways, fans in the U.S. are waiting for the

players currently on the Tour to reach the top. But when you watch the U.S.

Open, the other Majors or any tennis matches throughout the year, I don't think

fans in general root for or against a player because of his nationality. People

root for Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray

because they are great players, not because they are from Switzerland [Federer]

or Great Britain [Murray]. That is more the case during the Olympics, where

many of the athletes are not really well known, and where people support their

[respective] country because the Games specifically have nations competing

against nations.



What are your

thoughts as you approach the 10th anniversary of the Tennis Channel?

On the one hand, we are starting to feel old. But in reality, 10 years

makes us one of the youngest companies in the history of the business. We are

just an adolescent. People come to us all the time and see what we have

accomplished. They look at our team of announcers and great writers, the great

marketing and executive teams we have put together, our more than 4,300 hours

of live coverage, the live streaming, our presence at the Majors, the multiplatform

marketing and the rest. People say to me, â€˜Wow! Look at what you've

accomplished. You guys have really made it.' But we feel as if we are just

getting started. We have just finished building the platform. We have opened a

lot of doors, but there are still a lot more doors we want to open. When we

started, no one thought that round-the-clock coverage of tennis made any sense.

Today, we could have five channels devoted to tennis because there is so much

interest and so much content being produced.