Teitscheid Promoted to President at MAVTV

Dan Teitscheid was promoted to president of MAVTV, the network announced.

Teitscheid, who had been senior VP of content distribution & strategic partnerships at MAVTV, succeeds Bob Patison, who retired at yearend.

MAVTV also said that it has hired John Duff as its head of content. Duff had been head of programming, strategy and acquisition at beIN Sports.

Before joining MAVTV as VP of content distribution on 2014, Teitscheid was senior VP at Mobilitie, Prior to that he was director, content distribution and affiliate marketing at Disney and ESPN Media Networks and VP at MTV Networks.

"With Dan's leadership, vast experience with The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, and MTV Networks, and desire to take MAVTV to the next level in this evolving television landscape, we are well-positioned for an exciting future," said Thomas Fredrickson, COO, Lucas Oil Products.

Before beIN Sports, Duff held senior level content roles at DirecTV, AOL and Sky.