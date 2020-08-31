TEGNA Invests in Protecting Journalists in Tough Times

The TEGNA Foundation is giving out a $75,000 grant to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) to "support its mission to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of local journalists." That is in addition to its 2020 grants to promote diversity in journalism and professional development.

The RCFP money is to help protect journalists in an increasingly hostile environment, one characterized by ongoing protests against racial bias and a President who regularly attacks the mainstream media and brands it the enemy.

According to RCFP, one of the most dangerous places for reporters is at a protest.

“As the First Amendment rights of journalists are increasingly under attack, it is critical to safeguard our most basic democratic freedoms,” said TEGNA president Dave Lougee. “And fostering greater diversity in media to better reflect the voices of the communities we serve is more important than ever, starting with the recruiting of young talent."

The 2020 diversity and professional development grant recipients are:

· "National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), in support of the Black Male Media Project and a workshop on race and journalism at the virtual 2020 NABJ/NAHJ Conference and Career Fair."

· "National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), for student support and education, including pre-conference training sessions and resources for students to report remotely at the virtual 2020 NABJ/NAHJ Conference and Career Fair."

· "Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), in support of a specialized student educational track at the virtual AAJA Fest 2020, including mentorship opportunities and skills-building programs."

· "Native American Journalists Association (NAJA), in support of a new program titled “Covering COVID-19 in Indian Country” that provides resources for journalists reporting on the pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted Native American communities."

· "National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA), for scholarship support to waive registration fees for more than 75 students at the 2020 NLGJA virtual convention."

· "Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), to support two FOIA workshops at the 2020 IRE virtual conference."

· "Online News Association (ONA), supporting scholarships for students and young professionals attending the ONA virtual conference."