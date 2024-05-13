TCLtv+ Adds Bloomberg Media Channels

TCLtv+, the free ad-supported streaming service launched last year by Chinese smart TV maker TCL, in partnership with Bloomberg Media Monday announced the arrival of two new FAST channels.

The agreement will give viewers access to Bloomberg’s global business coverage and analysis, as well its Bloomberg TV and originals programming starting this month.

It’s the most recent addition to TCLtv+, which recently inked a content deal with the NFL, adding to a pool of existing agreements that includes studios like Sony, Lionsgate and Scripps Media.

TCLtv+, which includes more than 330 FAST channels, is currently available on all TCL Google TV-powered smart TVs. The FAST will soon to be available to all North American TCL connected TVs.

Audiences in the U.S. and Canada can find the new Bloomberg FAST channels in the TCLtv+ app’s "News and Opinion" section.

“Whether its coverage of the biggest news stories of the day, or deeper dives into topical stories that matter, our viewers can rely on Bloomberg for critical conversations and thoughtful analysis," said Catherine Zhang, TCL's VP of content service and partnerships, in a statement.

The collaboration is part of Bloomberg’s strategy to broaden video offerings through the production of business-oriented documentaries and series, under its originals banner.

“The launch of Bloomberg's premium video content on TCLtv+ is an expansion of our broader global partnership with TCL," said Travis Winkle, Bloomberg Media’s general manager of video and audio, .