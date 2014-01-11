TCA: Sundance Channel Renews 'The Returned'
Pasadena, Calif.--Sundance Channel has renewed the French-based, zombie-themed series The Returned for a second season, the network announced Saturday at the Winter 2014 Television Critics Association Tour.
The network also said freshman series The Writer's Room will return for a second season later this year. The announcements come on the heels of the network's decision to bring back Emmy-nominated series Rectify for a sophomore campaign.
