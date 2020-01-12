TCA: Star Trek: Picard Gets Season 2 From CBS All Access

Pasadena, Calif. — CBS All Access picks up a second season for Star Trek: Picard, Julie McNamara, executive VP of original content for CBS All Access announced Sunday during the service's TCA winter press tour session.

Season one is set to premiere Jan. 23.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said McNamara in a statement. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

The service will drop new episodes of the series, which sees Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, on Thursdays. The first season is 10 episodes.