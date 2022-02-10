TCA: Shudder Renews ‘Creepshow,’ ‘Slasher’

AMC Networks Thursday announced several show renewals, including the return of Shudder’s Creepshow and AMC Plus’ Kin, as part of its Television Critics Association Winter press tour presentation.

Shudder’s anthology horror series Creepshow will return for a fourth season, while the streaming services Slasher franchise will return with a new instalment dubbed Ripper, starring Eric McCormack.

AMC Plus’ freshman original Irish crime drama Kin will return for a second season. The series stars Charlie Cox, Clare Dune and Aidan Gillen, said the company.

Other series slated for new seasons across AMC Networks’ portfolio of channels include Acorn TV’s Bloodlands (season two), My Life is Murder (season three) and London Kills (seasons three and four), said the network.