TCA: NBC Looking to Produce Live Version of 'Hairspray'
NBC is hoping the next installment in its live musical series will be Hairspray, said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt Wednesday.
Greenblatt made the announcement with a caveat, saying that negotiations are still ongoing and nothing has been finalized.
If a deal is made, the production will air in December 2016, the exec said.
