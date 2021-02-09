TCA: National Geographic to Develop Documentary on 1921 Tulsa Massacre

National Geographic will develop a documentary that examines the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 that will premiere in June.

The Red Summer documentary focuses on the 100th anniversary of the two-day Tulsa Massacre that led to the murder of as many as 300 Black people and left as many as 10,000 homeless and displaced, according to the network. Washington Post journalist and Tulsa native DeNeen Brown is at the heart of the film, reporting on the search for mass graves in her hometown, said network executives.

Nat Geo will premiere Red Summer in June, commemorating Juneteenth when the last Black slaves in the U.S. heard of their emancipation. The documentary is produced by Dawn Porter’s (Good Trouble: John Lewis) Trilogy Films and Trailblazer Studios in association with National Geographic Studios.