TCA: Hulu Greenlights New Comedy Series Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short

Hulu has greenlit a new true crime-themed comedy series from This is Us creator Dan Fogelman featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short, the streaming service announced Friday at its Television Critics Association winter press tour panel.

Hulu senior VP of originals Craig Erwich also announced the streaming service has signed Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland to create a new animated series, Solar Opposites, which will debut May 8.

Hulu also announced it has renewed original series, Dollface and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, for sophomore campaigns, according to Erwich.

Erwich also said that Hulu’s multi-service offering -- from its low cost, ad-supported subscription service to its live vMVPD offering -- gives consumers a strong value proposition in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

“We want to give the consumer as much flexibility, choice and control as we can offer them, he said. "That’s where we think we’re winning.”

In other Hulu TCA news, the service will debut its Hillary Clinton documentary Hillary on March 6 and its new comedy series The Great on May 15.