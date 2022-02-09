TCA: History Sets ‘Theodore Roosevelt’ Series Debuting on Memorial Day

History will look at the life and legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt as part of a two-part documentary series debuting Memorial Day, the network announced during its Television Critics Association Winter Tour session Wednesday.

The five-hour series, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Doris Kearns Goodwin, will air across two consecutive nights beginning May 30, said the network. Based on Goodwin’s bestseller Leadership: In Turbulent Times, the miniseries will explore the breadth and depth of one of history’s most interesting men—a cowboy, soldier, statesman, conservationist, adventurer, reformer and author who suffered profound personal loss and became at age 42 the youngest president of the United States, said History.

“History has cemented itself as the premier destination for presidential documentary content that tells the definitive yet complex stories of our most influential leaders – Washington, Grant, Lincoln and now our fourth instalment – Theodore Roosevelt,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel as a statement. “Teddy was a fascinating man of many contradictions and we are proud to partner again with modern-day leaders in their own right -- Doris and Leo -- to bring this President’s larger-than-life story to our audience.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the network’s upcoming three-night documentary series Abraham Lincoln debuting Feb. 20.