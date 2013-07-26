TCA: Former ESPN Exec Keith Clinkscales to Head Revolt TV

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Beverly Hills -- Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' upstart cable

network Revolt TV has hired former ESPN executive Keith Clinkscales as its CEO,

officials announced Friday during the Television Critics Association summer

press tour.

Clinkscales, formerly senior VP of ESPN Enterprises

and head of content development for the sports network, oversees Revolt, which

will feature music-themed content targeted to urban millennials. Revolt TV, one

of the new minority-owned networks selected for broad distribution by Comcast

as part of the FCC's conditions for the MSO's acquisition of NBCUniversal,

is expected to launch in October with 25 million households. The network

already has distribution deals with Comcast Cable and Time Warner Cable.

Combs told an assembled group of TV critics during a Revolt

TV breakfast event here that said he wanted to initially buy an existing

Comcast channel, but settled to launch his own service. He says the network

will target millennials that don't have an outlet for music news and

entertainment on cable.

"There wasn't anything on television that was

engaging and spoke directly to what was our number one interest, which is

music," he said.