TCA: Discovery Plus Renews 'Kendra Sells Hollywood,' '90 Day: The Single Life'

Streaming service Discovery Plus announced renewals for several of its original shows, including Kendra Sells Hollywood and 90 Day: The Single Life during its Television Critics Tour virtual presentation Thursday.

Freshman series Kendra Sells Hollywood, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, Pig Royalty and Ghost Brothers: Lights Out will return for second seasons, while 90 Day: The Single Life returns for its third season, the streaming service said.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our first full year as we’ve rolled out to more than 25 markets. Just last month, we hit record engagement rates and we’re about to launch our next batch of genre-busting programs of reality and dating formats,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery in a statement. “This slate renewal is a meaningful milestone showing how consumers are finding their favorite shows, brands and personalities on our platform.” ■