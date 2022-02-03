Discovery Plus Greenlights 'Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness' Sports Docuseries

The athletic pursuits of several iconic athlete's children are the subject of a new series launching in March on Discovery Plus.

The series, Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness, debuts March 31 and follows the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to break out from their parents’ shadows and become legends in their own right, Discovery Plus said.

Other new series on the docket include Inventions That Changed History, which focuses on the world’s most important inventions (March 31); and two new episodes of the Undiscovered franchise, Undiscovered: Edgewood and Undiscovered: Finding Amelia.

“In 2022, Discovery Plus will be the place for audiences to dive into enlightening and out of this world stories with our wide range of feature documentaries and premium docuseries,” senior VP, docs and specials (factual networks and streaming) Howard Swartz said. “From intimate storytelling in Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness to unpacking tales of our past that can change the course of history, audiences will have a menu of options to satisfy their viewing desires.” ■