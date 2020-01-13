TCA: CBS All Access Reboots Classic Kids Shows

CBS All Access will premiere reboots of classic children’s series Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo Jan. 17. The three series come from DreamWorks Animation’s Classic Media. CBS All Access will air new episodes of the vintage shows.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS All Access began offering children’s programming,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer, ViacomCBS, and president/CEO, CBS Interactive. “Bringing new editions of legendary classics like Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo to the service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering for families.”

The series join Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Danger Mouse, Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget and other shows among All Access’ children’s offerings.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 monthly with commercials and $9.99 monthly without.