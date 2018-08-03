TCA 2018: FX Orders Alex Garland Limited Series ‘Devs’

FX has ordered the limited series Devs from writer/director Alex Garland. Eight-episode Devs will premiere on FX in 2019. FX Productions is producing.

The cast includes Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill.

Garland will executive produce Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Eli Bush and Scott Rudin, whom he partnered with on the films Annihilation and Ex Machina.

John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, shared the news at TCA press tour. “After reading all eight scripts and hearing Alex’s brilliant vision and commitment to direct all of the episodes, it was an easy decision to order Devs to series,” said Landgraf. “Alex is a visionary artist who with his partners has put together a stellar cast. We are grateful to Alex, Andrew, Allon, Scott, Eli and the brilliant casting team led by Carmen Cuba.”

Devs shows a young computer engineer, Lily Chan, investigating the secretive development division of her employer, a tech company based in San Francisco, who she believes are behind the murder of her boyfriend. Mizuno will play Lily and Offerman will play the CEO of the tech company.

Garland’s film work includes 28 Days Later, Dredd and Never Let Me Go.