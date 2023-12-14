TBS To Relaunch ‘Friday Night Vibes’ in January

TBS will bring back its Friday Night Vibes movie programming block on January 5 with new hosts Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks.

Friday Night Vibes, which originally launched in 2021 with hosts Tiffany Haddish and Deon Cole, celebrates popular films with diverse voices in front and behind the camera, said TBS. The monthly Friday Night Vibes episodes will debut with the films Black Panther and King Richard, with Parker and Fredericks hosting segments around the films featuring special guests and discussions about the movies, according to the network.

Future Friday Night Vibes episodes will feature such films as 21 Bridges, Creed 2, Tenet, White House Down, Angel Has Fallen, Girls Trip and Ride Along 2.

“One of the best parts about the movie-watching experience is to get with your friends to talk about your favorite actors, the best lines, the biggest action scenes and more,” Turner Networks president Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. “With Friday Night Vibes, we’re creating that experience with the brilliant and hilarious Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks whose wealth of pop culture and film knowledge, mixed with their amazing charisma and humor, will create a fun and lively watch-along experience for film fans every month.”