TBS Signs Four-Year Deal With O’Brien’s Team Coco

Turner’s TBS said it closed a new four-year deal with Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco that will keep O’Brien and his show on in late night through 2022.

Under the new deal, Conaco LLC will create content for all screens and platforms, including digital, podcasting, mobile gaming, pay TV and live tours.

"Conan continues to prove his vibrancy night after night and his incredible command of the digital and social space has only built on his young, connected audience," said Kevin Reilly president of TNT &TBS and chief creative officer of Turner Entertainment. "This next chapter will provide support for Conan and Jeff to expand the boundaries from a 'talk show' to a range of personality-based, cross-platform experiences."

O’Brien and his company also produce People of Earth for TBS.

"The TV landscape has changed dramatically since I inherited the traditional talk show format in 1993,” O’Brien said. “In the past few years I've stumbled across many new and exciting ways of connecting with my audience, and I’m eager to evolve my show into something leaner, more agile, and more unpredictable. I also want a pony."