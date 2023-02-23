TBS Sets New AEW Wrestling Series

TBS will expand its pro wrestling content with a new docuseries from the All-Elite Wrestling wrestling outfit.

The series, AEW: All Access, debuts in March, and follows AEW action from the perspective of the AEW wrestlers, said the network. Each episode will showcase such AEW stars as Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top, as well as track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention, according to AEW.

“AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” Turner Networks, ID, & HLN Linear and Streaming President Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. “With All Access, we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.”

The show adds to TBS’ lineup of AEW content that includes its weekly AEW: Dynamite series, which launched in January 2022. “We’re always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent,” AEW Head of Creative Tony Kahn said. “With the new AEW: All Access series, they’ll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before.”■