T. Howard Foundation Will Honor BET’s Scott Mills, Accenture’s Julie Sweet at Annual Awards Dinner
Carlsen Resources’ Ann Carlsen, Cablefax’s Amy Mclean will also be honored
The T. Howard Foundation will honor several industry leaders for their commitment to promoting inclusion at its annual Diversity Awards Dinner on April 10 in New York.
The diversity organization, under the event theme “We’re Paying it Forward Together,” will present its Executive Leadership Award to BET Media Group president and CEO Scott Mills, and its Executive Trailblazer Award to Accenture chairman and CEO Julie Sweet, T. Howard said.
Carlsen Resources founder and CEO Ann Carlsen will receive the foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, while Cablefax editorial director Amy Maclean will receive the organization’s Diversity Advocate Award.
The fundraising event, hosted by CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller, will also present Special Alumni Recognition awards to ABC News producer Jonathan McDougle (Rising Star) and Essence VP of communications Alexandra Ebanks (Career Influencer).
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.