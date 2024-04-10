T. Howard Foundation Will Honor BET’s Scott Mills, Accenture’s Julie Sweet at Annual Awards Dinner

The T. Howard Foundation will honor several industry leaders for their commitment to promoting inclusion at its annual Diversity Awards Dinner on April 10 in New York.

The diversity organization, under the event theme “We’re Paying it Forward Together,” will present its Executive Leadership Award to BET Media Group president and CEO Scott Mills, and its Executive Trailblazer Award to Accenture chairman and CEO Julie Sweet, T. Howard said.

Carlsen Resources founder and CEO Ann Carlsen will receive the foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, while Cablefax editorial director Amy Maclean will receive the organization’s Diversity Advocate Award.

The fundraising event, hosted by CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller, will also present Special Alumni Recognition awards to ABC News producer Jonathan McDougle (Rising Star) and Essence VP of communications Alexandra Ebanks (Career Influencer).