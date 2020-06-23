Syndication Ratings: Shows Rise Even as Viewership Stays Low

Viewership stayed low in the week ended June 14, but several syndies managed to bounce back even in the face of low levels of people using television and continued preemptions for George Floyd’s funeral on June 9 and constant news coverage of both the pandemic and protests.

NBCU’s newcomer Kelly Clarkson clocked the largest percentage increase among all shows from the prior week, shooting up 25% to a 1.0 live plus same day household rating average, according to Nielsen Media Research, despite being in repeats on four of the five days.

Clarkson, who initially rose to fame as the first American Idol winner and who currently leads all new shows season to date, will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. The show went back into original production from the star’s Los Angeles home on June 15.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which, like Clarkson, is returning for season two, held steady at a 0.8.

Sony Pictures Television’s Mel Robbins, which is wrapping up its one and only season, remained at its season low 0.3.

Among the established talkers, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which was the only talk show to improve in the prior week, gave back 5% to a 1.9. However, that was good enough to take first-place honors in talk for a second straight week and for the ninth time in 12 weeks. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led with a 0.8.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil was a close second, surging 20% to a 1.8 in households, even though the show was in repeats all week and lost its primary run in six of the top ten markets, including New York, on June 9.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres remained at its series-low 1.2 for the second straight week.

NBCUniversal’s Maury moved up 10% to a 1.1. CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 10% to a 0.9, tying NBCU’s unchanged Steve Wilkos. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams stood pat at a 0.8. SPT’s Dr. Oz deteriorated 14% to a new series-low 0.6. Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s syndication version of the out-of-production Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

CTD’s top juror, Judge Judy, in reruns all week and heavily preempted, downticked 2% to a new season-low 5.3 but easily ruled the court shows for the 1,238th consecutive week.

CTD’s Hot Bench barreled ahead 5% to a 2.0, despite being in encore episodes on four of the five days, and ranked as the second-highest daytime show behind just Judy.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was consistent at a 1.3 for a second week. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved ahead 13% to a 0.9. Fox’s Divorce Court and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence remained at a 0.6 and a 0.4, respectively.

All of the rookie courts fell to previous season lows with NBCU’s Judge Jerry, MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court at a 0.8, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

Magazines were all lower, with the exception of CTD’s DailyMailTV, after buoyant showings in the prior week.

CTD’s Inside Edition faded 4% to a 2.5, while sister show Entertainment Tonight eased 8% to a 2.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood yielded 8% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ TMZ tumbled 10% to a 0.9. DailyMailTV, the only magazine to avoid a decline, held its ground at a 0.8 in households, tying Warner Bros.’ Extra, which backtracked 11%. DailyMailTV also was the only magazine to spike in the demo, adding 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.4.

Meanwhile, Trifecta’s Celebrity Page fell back down 50% from a 0.2 to a 0.1.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud forged ahead 5% to a 6.1 to lead the games. CTD’s Jeopardy! declined 3% to a 5.7, while sister series Wheel of Fortune skidded 4% to a 5.3.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask held at a 0.5 for the fifth straight week.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less and SPT’s off-GSN America Says both stayed at a 1.0 and 0.8, respectively. 25 Words is returning for season two while America Says is exiting syndication.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute stayed at a 0.7 for a third straight week.

NBCU’s off-network strip Dateline posted a season-low 0.9 for a third week in a row. NBCU’s off-net scripted procedural Chicago PD eroded 11% to a 0.8. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol reported no rating as stations pulled the show after A&E canceled the parent show.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory spiked 7% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 3.1. Disney’s Last Man Standing sprinted 5% to a 2.2. Disney’s Modern Family was flat at a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men fell 14% to a 1.2, tying SPT’s The Goldbergs, which rebounded 20% to a 1.2. Disney’s Family Guy weakened 9% to a 1.0, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which was steady for the fourth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom held even with the prior week’s 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which added 13%. Disney’s Black-ish backed off 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which held steady.