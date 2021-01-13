Syndication Ratings: ‘Live’ Stays Lifted in New Year’s Week

Syndication was still slow in the New Year’s week ended January 3, and preemptions were common for football and the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but most syndies were stable or up after a rough Christmas week.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan led the talkers for the sixth straight week, including one tie, with a steady 2.1 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Live held at its season high for the third straight week even though the typically live (or live-to-tape) show was in repeat or repackaged episodes. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led at a 0.9.

CBS Media Ventures’ (rebranded from CBS Television Distribution) Dr. Phil rebounded 13% from a season low set over Christmas to a 1.7 for second place in talk.

Also Read: CBS Media Ventures is New Name of CBS Television Distribution

Conflict talker Maury motored ahead 22% to third place and a new season-high 1.1.

Four shows tied for fourth place at a 0.9: NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, Disney’s Tamron Hall, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and CMV’s Rachael Ray. The heavily preempted Kelly Clarkson fell back 10% after losing its primary runs 15 times in the top-50 markets, while Tamron, Ellen and Rachael all were steady with their prior weeks.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams each moved ahead 14% to a 0.8. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was stable at its series-low 0.6.

CMV’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore uncorked a 25% increase, bouncing back from a season low set in the prior week to a 0.5 That was notable since Drew was one of the shows that did not retitle or otherwise exclude the low-rated New Year’s Day from its average. Drew was in repeats all week and lost its primary run at least 19 times in the metered markets alone.

Warner Bros.’ The Real rose 33% from a 0.3 to a 0.4. CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer each stood pat at their 0.2 series lows, with The Doctors holding at that level for three straight weeks and Springer for 17.

CMV’s Judge Judy dipped 6% to a 5.1 but remained syndication’s top court show. At a 5.6 season-to-date household rating, Judy is the season-to-date syndication leader in households, with Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud in second in households at a 5.3 (although Feud is the syndication leader among women 25-54) and CMV’s Jeopardy! comes in third at a 5.2.

For the week, CMV’s Hot Bench broke even at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed back 11% from a series low to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and NBCU’s Judge Jerry each jumped 14% to a 0.8. Fox’s Divorce Court climbed back 20% from its series low to a 0.6. Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.3 for the 15th straight week.

Almost all of the magazines were up. CMV’s Inside Edition edged up 5% to a 2.2, while sister show Entertainment Tonight and NBCU’s Access Hollywood each elevated 11% to a 2.1 and 1.0, respectively. Warner Bros.’ TMZ tacked on 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra strengthened 17% to a 0.7, matching its season high. CMV’s DailyMailTV posted a 20% gain, recovering from a series low set in the prior week to a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation delivered a 0.3 for the 18th straight week.

Family Feud led the games in households for the second straight week, inching up 2% to a 5.3, making it the week’s highest-rated strip in both households and women 25-54. CMV’s Jeopardy! and stablemate Wheel of Fortune each grew 11% to a 5.1. Jeopardy! has saved its last five shows hosted by the late, great Alex Trebek for the week ended Jan. 10, the national ratings for which will be reported next week.

Also Read: Final Alex Trebek-Hosted Episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ Air Jan. 4-8

Further back, Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 11% to a 0.8, equalling its series low. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with an unchanged 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute rallied 17% from its series low to a 0.7.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory grew 13% to a 2.7 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing added 6% to a 1.8. Disney’s Modern Family and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men each maintained a 1.2 and 1.0, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs gained 11% to a 1.0, tying Men. Disney’s Family Guy garnered a 0.9 for a second straight week. SPT’s Seinfeld shrank 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls and Mom, all of which improved 14% and marked a new season high for 2 Broke Girls.